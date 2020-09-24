Teekay Group becomes member of UN Global Compact

September 24, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Teekay Corporation, Teekay LNG Partners and Teekay Tankers have joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The voluntary initiative calls for companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We are proud to join the UN Global Compact, reinforcing our group’s deep, long-standing commitment to responsible safety and environmental practices,” Kenneth Hvid, Teekay’s President and CEO, commented.

“We are fully committed to further advancing sustainability and responsible business practices in order to meet the growing expectations of our stakeholders and global society as a whole. We look forward to continue reporting on our annual progress to support the UN Global Compact principles.”

Teekay is joining more than 11,000 companies in almost 160 countries worldwide that have committed to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of their strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations.