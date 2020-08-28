Tekmar adds two new management team members

August 28, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Tekmar Energy, a Tekmar Group company, has appointed Marc Bell as director of Operations and Leanne Wilkinson as finance director.

Marc is an industry professional with over 20 years technical and operational management experience.

Marc previously held positions as director of Operations with JDR Cables, head of Offshore Operations with Siemens Gamesa and Global Operations manager with Technip.

As a lean practitioner and certified six sigma black belt Marc has delivered numerous business change programs via an integrated approach of lean, six sigma and operational excellence methodologies.

Leanne is a CIMA Qualified Accountant with over 20 years’ experience as a senior finance professional and business leader.

Leanne’s previous roles have been across manufacturing and technology sectors and included a lead finance and integration role in the acquisition from Serco to Cubic Corporation.

Leanne has sound commercial and operational knowledge and awareness built up across portfolios of live contracts and bids.

In addition to significant experience gained in strategic business planning, Leanne also has a strong record of process improvements, managing change and adherence to financial controls and group reporting processes.

Russell Edmondson, managing director of Tekmar Energy said: “We are delighted to welcome Marc and Leanne to the Tekmar family during this exciting period of growth. They bring a wealth of knowledge and industry experience to the company which we can draw on to help align our operations and process with Group strategy”.