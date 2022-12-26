Tekmar completes Dogger Bank trifecta

December 26, 2022, by Adnan Memija

DEME Offshore has picked Tekmar Group to supply Cable Protection Systems (CPS) for the third phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK.

Under the contract signed with DEME Offshore, Tekmar will design, manufacture, and supply 172 CPS for Dogger Bank C.

The first systems for the project’s third phase are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2024, with production continuing into 2025.

This follows the existing contract with EPCI contractor DEME Offshore to supply 380 CPS to protect subsea inter-array cables on the first two phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

All systems will be manufactured at Tekmar’s facility in the North East of England which is located less than 50 kilometres from Dogger Bank’s export cable landfall site in Teesside.

The combined contract value across the Dogger Bank Wind Farm represents Tekmar’s largest CPS supply contract to date, the company said.

The offshore wind project is being built in three 1.2 GW phases some 130 kilometres off the North East coast of England. The wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

Once completed, it will be the world’s largest wind farm, generating 3.6 GW of green energy, enough to power roughly six million homes a year.