Tekmar Energy delivers cable protection for Hornsea Two

November 4, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Tekmar Energy has delivered the final batch of cable protection systems (CPS) for Ørsted’s Hornsea Two offshore wind farm.

The UK-based company manufactured and supplied a total of 30 J-tube bellmouths and over 340 export and array CPS for soon to be the largest offshore wind farm in the world.

“All systems were delivered to schedule and on budget, despite unprecedented global supply chain challenges”, Tekmar said.

To remind, Hornsea Two offshore wind farm is being developed by Ørsted spanning an offshore area of 462 square kilometres.

The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm entered offshore construction in October 2020 and according to Ørsted’s recent update, 116 out of 165 Siemens Gamesa 8.4 MW wind turbines had been installed at Hornsea Two.

Additionally, 142 inter-array cables were also installed at the site some 89 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast, the UK.

Hornsea Two is scheduled to go into operation in 2022, producing enough electricity to power more than 1.3 million homes.

As for Tekmar, during this year the company has secured several contracts to deliver CPS for various offshore wind farms.

In August, Van Oord selected Tekmar to provide Generation 10 CPS for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, shortly after winning multiple contracts to engineer, manufacture and supply over 250 of its patented CPS for four new offshore wind projects in China.

In early 2021, the company bagged a CPS contract to protect export cables at the Kaskasi offshore wind farm in Germany.