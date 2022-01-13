Tekmar joins major subsea construction project in the Middle East

January 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Tekmar has secured a contract to provide pipeline support and protection materials for what it says is a major subsea construction project in the Middle East.

The contract award is for a value of more than $10 million and is anticipated to be delivered in the company’s current financial year ending 30 September.

“This major contract award represents a significant milestone in expanding our geographical presence, a key driver of our growth strategy, and builds on our encouraging recent contract momentum, including our partnership with DEME Offshore on the Dogger Bank Wind Farm,” said Alasdair MacDonald, CEO of Tekmar Group.

“I would like to congratulate the team on securing this contract, which is testament to our subsea engineering and project management expertise and our local manufacturing and supply chain capability. We look forward to delivering on our part of this important project.”

Tekmar recently won its largest cable protection system (CPS) supply contract with DEME Offshore, under which it will design, manufacture, and supply Generation 10 TekTube CPS for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK.

The CPS will protect the subsea inter-array cables on the first two phases of the wind farm, Dogger Bank A and B, with a customer option for the third phase, Dogger Bank C.

To remind, the Middle East will soon be getting its first subsea power transmission system. At the end of 2021, United Arab Emirates-controlled oil and gas giants TAQA and ADNOC announced they are developing the 3.2 GW project in order to decarbonize offshore operations as part of their efforts to reach net-zero goals by 2050.

Construction of the HVDC-VSC transmission system is planned to begin this year, with commercial operation starting in 2025.