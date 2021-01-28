Tekmar scoops Neart na Gaoithe cable protection contract

January 28, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Tekmar Energy has secured a contract to provide its Generation 10 TekTube cable protection system (CPS) for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm in the UK.

Under the contract secured with Prysmian, Tekmar’s CPS will protect the wind farm’s subsea export cables.

The systems will be delivered this year from the company’s manufacturing facility in the North East of England, where investment has been made to prepare for Generation 10 production, which commenced at the beginning of the year.

Neart na Gaoithe, being built some 15 km off the Fife coast, will comprise 54 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines installed on jacket foundations and two GE Renewable Energy Grid Solutions’ offshore substations.

The 450 MW offshore wind farm, owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, is expected to be commissioned in 2023.