Tekmar scores in Norwegian North Sea

February 26, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Tekmar Energy has secured a new contract award to supply its bend restrictors and J-tube seals to protect subsea umbilicals on an offshore energy project in the Norwegian North Sea.

Manufacturing and delivery will take place in 2021.

According to Tekmar, the conract came from a leading integrated subsea solution provider.

The company has not communicated any further details surrounding the deal.

Tekmar Energy also won multiple similar contracts from an undisclosed client in October last year.

They saw the delivery of 22 VBR trains to protect umbilicals on offshore fields in Norway and India.