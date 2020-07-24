Tekmar to guard Akita – Noshiro cables offshore Japan

July 24, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Tekmar Energy has won a cable protection contract from Sumitomo Electric Industries for the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms in Japan.

The wind farms, which are set to be the first utility-scale offshore wind project in Japan, will be delivered by Akita Offshore Wind Corporation, a company specifically set up by a consortium led by Marubeni.

Sumitomo Electric Industries is in charge of the design, production and installation of subsea cables that will connect the wind turbines to the grid on land.

The company commenced the work in February 2020, when the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms entered construction phase.

Tekmar Energy will supply the project with 64 TekLink mechanical latch CPS and cable hang-off arrangements to secure and protect the inter-array cables from the foundation hang-off point to the seabed burial point.

Located at the ports of Akita and Noshiro in the coastal zone of Akita prefecture, the wind farms will feature 33 turbines and have an expected combined output of 139MW.

The project will supply around 130,000 homes once complete in 2022.

Jack Simpson, director at Tekmar Energy, said:

“This is another significant award for Tekmar Energy which marks our first major CPS contract in Japan.

“We look forward to working on the Akita and Noshiro projects and to support the growing Japanese offshore wind sector”.