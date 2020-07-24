Tekmar to guard Akita – Noshiro cables offshore Japan
Tekmar Energy has won a cable protection contract from Sumitomo Electric Industries for the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms in Japan.
The wind farms, which are set to be the first utility-scale offshore wind project in Japan, will be delivered by Akita Offshore Wind Corporation, a company specifically set up by a consortium led by Marubeni.
Sumitomo Electric Industries is in charge of the design, production and installation of subsea cables that will connect the wind turbines to the grid on land.
The company commenced the work in February 2020, when the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms entered construction phase.
Tekmar Energy will supply the project with 64 TekLink mechanical latch CPS and cable hang-off arrangements to secure and protect the inter-array cables from the foundation hang-off point to the seabed burial point.
Located at the ports of Akita and Noshiro in the coastal zone of Akita prefecture, the wind farms will feature 33 turbines and have an expected combined output of 139MW.
The project will supply around 130,000 homes once complete in 2022.
Jack Simpson, director at Tekmar Energy, said:
“This is another significant award for Tekmar Energy which marks our first major CPS contract in Japan.
“We look forward to working on the Akita and Noshiro projects and to support the growing Japanese offshore wind sector”.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 1 day ago
Akita Yurihonjo gets offshore wind promotion zone designation
The consortium behind the 700 MW Akita Yurihonjo wind farm is moving forward with the project after ...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 1 day ago
Japan’s new draft bill to outline 30 new offshore wind sites
Japanese government is drafting a bill that would facilitate identifying new development sites for 1...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 10 days ago
All inter-array cables in place at Borssele I & II offshore wind farm
All 94 inter-array cables at the Borssele I & II offshore wind farm in the Netherlands are now i...Posted: 10 days ago
-
Posted: 14 days ago
Hellenic Cables to deliver Seagreen OWF inter-array lines
Seaway 7 has selected Greece-based subsea cable manufacturer Hellenic Cables to deliver inter-array ...Posted: 14 days ago