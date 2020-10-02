Tekmar to shield Chinese OWF wires
Tekmar Energy will supply cable protection systems for the Sheyang, Qidong, and Dalian Zhuanghe offshore wind farm projects in China.
The systems will protect subsea array and export cables as they transition from the seabed into the foundations.
Jack Simpson, director of Tekmar Energy, said:
“Tekmar Energy has now supplied our cable protection systems and hang-off assemblies to 15 offshore wind farm projects in the region.
“The new awards reflect the hard work of our team in Shanghai, China, and demonstrate the industries continued confidence in our subsea products”.
The offshore wind farms have a combined total output of over 300MW.
Once constructed, they will power over 150,000 households in the Jiangsu and Liaoning Provinces.
In addition, Tekmar recently secured cable protection deal for an OWF project in the Jiangsu province on the Chinese East coast.
The company also landed its first major contact in Japan in late July.
The deal will see Tekmar supply its TekLink product for the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 1 day ago
Tekmar VBRs to protect umbilicals off Norway and India
Tekmar Energy has won multiple contracts from an undisclosed client to deliver 22 VBR (vertebrae ben...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Tekmar to guard Akita – Noshiro cables offshore Japan
Tekmar Energy has won a cable protection contract from Sumitomo Electric Industries for the Akita an...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 29 days ago
Tekmar nets £6M in contracts for delivery in 2021
Subsea protection specialist Tekmar has recently secured a number of contracts with an aggregate val...Posted: 29 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
First Subsea to shield Formosa 2 cables
First Subsea has secured a contract by Jan De Nul to provide the cable protection system for th...Posted: about 1 month ago