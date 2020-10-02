Tekmar to shield Chinese OWF wires

October 2, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Tekmar Energy will supply cable protection systems for the Sheyang, Qidong, and Dalian Zhuanghe offshore wind farm projects in China.

The systems will protect subsea array and export cables as they transition from the seabed into the foundations.

Jack Simpson, director of Tekmar Energy, said:

“Tekmar Energy has now supplied our cable protection systems and hang-off assemblies to 15 offshore wind farm projects in the region.

“The new awards reflect the hard work of our team in Shanghai, China, and demonstrate the industries continued confidence in our subsea products”.

The offshore wind farms have a combined total output of over 300MW.

Once constructed, they will power over 150,000 households in the Jiangsu and Liaoning Provinces.

In addition, Tekmar recently secured cable protection deal for an OWF project in the Jiangsu province on the Chinese East coast.

The company also landed its first major contact in Japan in late July.

The deal will see Tekmar supply its TekLink product for the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms.