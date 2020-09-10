Teledyne CARIS supports SEA-KIT USV survey demo

September 10, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Teledyne CARIS, a Teledyne Technologies company, was an integral part of the uncrewed offshore survey mission in the Atlantic Ocean.

Teledyne CARIS’ Mira AI and CARIS Onboard software were present on the vessel to enable autonomous survey and real-time processing.

The mission’s USV, built by SEA-KIT, mapped over 1000 square kilometres of the ocean floor in 22 days.

Satellite comms continuously monitored the USV at its Remote Operations Center in Essex, United Kingdom.

A specialized team comprised of the GEBCO-Nippon Foundation Alumni Team operated the survey equipment.

The SEA-KIT USV surveyed a predominately unsurveyed area at the southwestern edge of the UK Continental shelf.

The image displays the initial results following a fully automated processing workflow.

In addition, final processing is currently underway using CARIS HIPS software to produce the final deliverable for the survey.

The success of the Teledyne CARIS tools in the UTAS project demonstrates its software capabilities to support uncrewed surveys in the future.

It also demos the crucial role it will play in The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 project.

Specifically, Seabed 2030 is an effort between GEBCO and The Nippon Foundation to complete the mapping of the ocean floors in the next 10 years.

Andy Hoggarth, VP, sales and marketing at Teledyne CARIS, also commented:

“The success of this first leg is a tribute to the strong leadership of SEA-KIT and the unique capabilities and insights of all of the member organizations – we are delighted to play a part in this mission.”