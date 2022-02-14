Terntank’s hybrid tanker puts in motion zero-emission port operations

February 14, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

On 10 February, Tern Island, Terntank’s new vessel that emits no greenhouse gases (GHG) or carbon particulates, arrived at Gothenburg Port performing zero-emission port operations.

The occasion, said to make maritime and environmental history, saw the Swedish tanker operator welcome the first of two Terntank Hybrid Solution 15,000 dwt chemical and product tankers designed to operate completely on fossil-free fuel.

The vessel, deemed as part of the company’s most significant expansion order, combines a dual-fuel powered engine that uses liquefied biogas (LBG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Tern Island; Courtesy of Terntanks

Tern Island is equipped with an electric power supply hybrid system, including a battery pack, on-shore power supply and a DC-Link system which is reported to be able to reduce its auxiliary energy consumption during port operations by -99%.

The shore power connection has been developed together with the Port of Gothenburg, which is said to be the first port in the world that can connect tankers to electricity.

Furthermore, the hybrid tanker is 100% biofuel compatible. The main engine, boiler and auxiliary engine are designed to reduce the environmental impact and perform safe operations running on biofuels.

When utilising 30% biogas, in comparison to a same-sized conventional vessel, Tern Island reduces CO2 emission by 70% and almost entirely eliminates the emissions of sulphur oxide (-99%), particle emission (-99%) and nitrogen oxide (-97%), Tertank claims.

The vessel was designed in collaboration with Kongsberg Maritime and built by China Merchants Jinling shipyard.

As informed, Tern Island will be commercially operated by the Finnish North European Oil Trade (NEOT) in the Baltic Sea area and will be included in a pool along with other vessels from Terntank.

