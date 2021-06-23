Port of Gothenburg to connect tankers to shore power from 2023

June 23, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

The Energy Port will be next in line in the expansion of the shoreside power network at Sweden’s Port of Gothenburg, the port authority confirmed.

What is more, it will be the first energy port in the world with this particular offer, according to Gothenburg Port Authority.

“We are about to take the next crucial step by connecting tankers to shoreside power points. Doing so in an explosive environment is more complicated, and the Port of Gothenburg looks as if it will become the first port in the world to offer this option,” Jörgen Wrennfors, production development engineer at Gothenburg Port Authority, said.

“The hope is that other ports will follow suit, creating a basis for a shoreside power standard in explosive environments.”

It is estimated that shoreside power at the Energy Port will reduce carbon emissions from vessels by 1,800 tonnes per year.

The port has set itself the ambitious target of reducing carbon emissions by 70% by 2030, including vessels. Shipping also generates local emissions of sulphur dioxide, nitric oxide, noise, and particulate matter.

An effective means of reducing emissions from vessels at berth is shoreside power. Auxiliary engines currently powered by marine gas oil can be connected to a shoreside power supply, avoiding combustion emissions whilst the vessel is loading or discharging.

Several tanker operators, including a large contingent from the local island of Donsö, have a strong environmental focus. A number have switched to LNG/LBG to power their vessels, and they are looking for further ways to mitigate the environmental impact of emissions and noise by ensuring their vessels can connect to a shoreside power supply.

“Many of the shipping companies have commissioned new vessels, and the current development has come at the right time,” Wrennfors added.

The Port of Gothenburg has worked closely with the shipping companies to establish an interface that is said to be “globally unique” for the tanker segment. Shipping companies that have shown an interest in shoreside power include Terntank, Furetank, Donsötank, Ektank, Veritas Tankers, and Tarbit Shipping.

The investment in shoreside power at the Port of Gothenburg Energy Port is partly financed by Klimatklivet, an investment support initiative for local and regional measures that reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other climate affecting gases. The project has been granted SEK 10.7 million (about $1.3 million).

The Port of Gothenburg was one of the first ports in the world to offer shoreside power for vessels. Shoreside power is now available at the Stena Line berths at Majnabbe and Masthugget, and at two of the berths at the Gothenburg Roro Terminal at Älvsborgshamnen.