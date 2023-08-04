TGE Marine wraps up gas trial on VLGC Gas Neptune

August 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

German provider of engineering services for the design and supply of gas carriers TGE Marine Gas Engineering has completed gas trial onboard very large gas carrier (VLGC) Gas Neptune.

As explained, the milestone marks the completion and delivery of Wideshine’s VLGCs series, consisting of Gas Neptune and Gas Jupiter. The company supplied the 93,000 cbm LPG carrier VLGCs with fuel gas systems for the use of LPG in the main engines.

On 28 July in Yeosu, Korea, TGE Marine’s gas trial team, together with Flemming Autmoationstechnik cooperated well with Gas Neptune’s onboard crew to perform the gassing-up with LPG, tank cooling including the commissioning of the liquefaction system with three-stage compressors, and the pump testing with only minor hiccups.

As the teams headed back to Shanghai and Germany, the ship was making its way to the Suez Canal to embark on its maiden voyage.

Gas Neptune is built by Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co. Ltd and classed by Bureau Veritas (BV). The vessel was christened in May this year, together with its sister ship Gas Jupiter.

The ships, owned by Tianjin Southwest Maritime (TSM), are the fourth generation of VLGCs independently designed and developed by the Chinese shipbuilding firm. They have a total length of 230 meters, a molded width of 36.6 meters, and a service speed of 16.5 knots.

The VLGCs are equipped with the latest energy-efficiency technologies to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With these features incorporated into the design, the company expects that the units will meet the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) latest NOx and SOx emission requirements, as well as EEDI III Tier requirements.