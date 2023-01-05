TGS and CGG team up for second phase of 3D multi-client survey in Brazil

January 5, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

TGS and CGG have agreed to conduct the second phase of the Foz do Amazonas 3D multi-client survey offshore Brazil.

Illustration of Foz do Amazonas 3D multi-client survey (Courtesy of CGG)

Early-out PSDM products are planned to be available in the fourth quarter of 2023, with final products scheduled for delivery from the third quarter of 2024, according to CGG.

The survey, covering 11,425 square kilometers in the Brazil Equatorial Margin, is expected to broaden the region’s 3D coverage and deliver additional high-quality data essential for the exploration efforts in the basin.

The existing 2D and adjacent 3D data are said to indicate the presence of reservoir depositional fairways in this location which overlies a source interval contemporaneous with the Guyana basin petroleum system.

According to the company, basin model studies indicate an existence of a mature Early cretaceous petroleum system with extensive regional reservoir distribution.

The Paris-based seismic services player pointed out that the nearby Zaedyus discovery in French Guiana and the Narina and Venus wildcat discoveries on the conjugate margins of Liberia and Sierra Leone support resource potential in the Foz do Amazonas Basin.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO at CGG, said: “With our established leadership in geoscience solutions and unmatched experience in the Equatorial Margin, spanning Guyana, Suriname and Brazil, our geoscientists will apply their deep regional insight and cutting-edge imaging technologies such as time-lag FWI and least-squares migration to provide the high-resolution, high-fidelity data and images necessary to better understand this frontier basin.”

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, added: “We’re pleased to announce the Foz do Amazonas 3D Phase II project with our partner CGG. For TGS, this project further strengthens our data library position in the Equatorial Margin and will be instrumental in enabling exploration companies to have a robust subsurface understanding in advance of future permanent offer rounds.”