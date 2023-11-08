THB Verhoef becomes distributor of Auramarine fuel efficiency solution

November 8, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Finland-based fuel supply systems provider Auramarine has entered into a representative agreement with THB Verhoef, a Dutch company specializing in the purchase and sale of diesel and gas engine components.

As informed, the agreement will see THB Verhoef become an official sales agent and distributor for the Benelux region and Greece, selling and promoting Auramarine’s newly launched Auramarine Fuel Economiser (AFE) solution, including spare parts and installation services.

“Like us, they (THB Verhoef) understand the pressures that ship owners and operators face in increasing operational efficiencies, reducing costs and emissions and meeting increasingly complex regulatory requirements,” John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine, explained.

Auramarine AFE is a data collection solution that enables ship owners and operators to proactively analyse and identify where fuel consumption and emissions can be reduced, delivering savings of between 5% and 20%.

The AFE monitors and measures the entire fuel consumption of vessels across a whole fleet, collecting data from fuel and power-related systems on board. It also reduces complexities and makes data collection easy for accurate reporting purposes in line with environmental regulations such as the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).

The AFE is an independent system that can be applied to any vessel regardless of the engine or fuel supply system that it is using. It can be integrated into most onboard systems with a short retrofit time, according to the company.

“As the largest stockist for Europe’s leading Original Equipment Manufacturers for spare parts, Auramarine’s AFE solution perfectly complements our offering. We very much look forward to working closely with them and the wider industry to bring this important solution to market at such an important time for shipping,” Adriaan Verhoef, CEO, THB Verhoef, said.