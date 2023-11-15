Three more Kotug vessels come to Guyana for work with ExxonMobil

November 15, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Dutch towage services provider Kotug has welcomed the arrival of three additional vessels in Guyana, which will mostly support tanker lifting operations for ExxonMobil’s two floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSOs) units offshore Guyana.

Kotug International – through its 100% owned and operated affiliated company Kotug Guyana Inc. – recently strengthened its position in Guyana with the arrival of three additional offshore terminal tugs to support ExxonMobil’s offshore operations.

The Dutch player will operate five offshore terminal tugs in Guyana, thanks to the arrival of its SD Grace, Seaways 20, and Seaways 22 vessels, which predominantly provide support – tanker lifting operations – to the large crude oil tankers that are loading crude oil from the two producing FPSOs in the Stabroek field, offshore Guyana before transporting it to various refineries around the world.

The vessels’ other duties include hose handling, fire-fighting, and oil spill response duties as well as pilot transfer duties in the field. The three vessels will join the firm’s SD Honour and SD Power tugs, which are providing continuous terminal support to the FPSOs at the Liza field.

Located in the Stabroek block some 200 kilometers offshore Guyana, the Liza field has two FPSOs, and the first one, Liza Destiny, started production back in December 2019 as part of the Liza Phase 1 development. The second FPSO, Liza Unity, started production in February 2022, as part of the Liza Phase 2 development.

ExxonMobil plans to have six FPSOs on the Stabroek block by year-end 2027, with the potential for up to ten FPSOs to develop the estimated gross discovered recoverable resources of more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent. ExxonMobil Guyana Limited operates the block and holds 45% interest while its partners, Hess Guyana Exploration and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, hold 30% and 25% interest, respectively.

The U.S. oil major began production from its third oil development at the Stabroek block on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, with the start-up of the company’s third FPSO, Prosperity, which was put into operation ahead of schedule.

Furthermore, Yellowtail and Uaru, the fourth and fifth projects, are in progress and will each produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day. ExxonMobil is working with the government of Guyana to secure regulatory approvals for a sixth project at Whiptail.