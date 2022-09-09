thyssenkrupp to deliver fuel cell production line to TECO 2030’s Narvik site

September 9, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian cleantech company TECO 2030 and Germany’s engineering company thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to supply the total PEM fuel cell production line to TECO 2030’s Innovation Center in Narvik, Norway.

As informed, the MoU is the collaboration platform for the delivery and installation of the fuel cell production line in the Innovation Center in Narvik. TECO 2030 is well underway with the planning of the production line equipment in Narvik.

All the equipment will be delivered from thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering and is intended to complete the first full production line including stack assembly, module assembly and test equipment.

This first production line will be the first of several production lines at the TECO 2030 Innovation Center in Narvik.

“I believe this MoU with thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering represents the beginning of a long-term and strong partnership. We are looking forward to moving on with the fuel cell production project in Narvik and are excited to team up with renowned supplier like thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering,” Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030, said.

“We are really looking forward to work with TECO 2030 in realizing zero emission shipping and heavy industry, and their goal of establishing a complete PEM fuel cell production line in Narvik,” Michael Menneking, CEO of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering, commented.