Titan and Carnival Corporation perform 1st LNG bunkering op in port of Kiel

May 23, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Low and zero-emission fuels supplier Titan and Carnival Corporation, one of the world’s largest cruise companies, have completed their first LNG bunker operation in the port of Kiel in Germany.

Courtesy of Titan

According to Titan’s brief social media update, the operation was the first-ever LNG bunker delivery performed in the port of Kiel.

It was concluded on 6 May when the 6,000 cbm LNG bunker vessel Optimus, chartered by Titan and owned by Elengir, delivered LNG to Carnival Cruises’ AIDANova cruise ship.

“The operation was successfully carried out and it ran smoothly as planned. This was the first LNG delivery of a series of bunkers that Titan will deliver to the AIDANova cruise vessel”, the fuel supplier said.

AIDANova was built by German shipyard Meyer Werft and delivered in 2018 as the first of three ships for the AIDA brand.

When it comes to Titan’s recent activities, it is worth noting that the company completed ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation on NYK Line’s LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Jasmine Leader using Optimus bunker vessel in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium.