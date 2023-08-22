Torghatten Nord inks landmark hydrogen supply deal for Norway’s 1st full-scale hydrogen-powered ferries

August 22, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Tromso-based ferry operator Torghatten Nord AS has signed a hydrogen supply deal with GreenH AS, a Norwegian company that develops infrastructure for the production and distribution of green hydrogen from renewable energy.

Torghatten Nord

Under the 15-year agreement, GreenH will supply hydrogen to Lofoten ferries.

Namely, Torghatten Nord has signed a contract with the Norwegian Public Roads Administration to operate hydrogen-powered ferries between Bodø and Lofoten from 2025.

Torghatten Nord will build two new hydrogen vessels and convert two 2012-built ferries from liquefied natural gas (LNG) to low-emission solutions.

The plan is to deploy two new hydrogen-fuelled RoPaxes on Norway’s most challenging ferry crossing from 1 October 2025. The agreement stipulates for Torghatten Nord to operate the connection from 2025 to 2040.

Crossing the Vestfjorden between Bodø on the mainland and three islands in Lofoten involves a close to 100 km open ocean crossing above the Arctic Circle and is considered Norway’s most challenging ferry crossing.

The two hydrogen-fuelled ferries will operate year-round and will daily require 5-6 t green hydrogen. As an additional operation safety requirement, the units will also be able to utilize other fuels. There is a requirement stipulating that minimum 85 percent of the two ferries’ energy consumption on an annual basis should be hydrogen. Hydrogen should be produced with low climate gas emissions.

The new ferries will be about 120 meters long and with a capacity to carry 120 cars and 599 passengers.

Norwegian Ship Design, which focuses on designing zero-emission and future-proof ships, has been selected to design the RoPax newbuilds.

“We are so proud of the team in GreenH who have secured this important milestone for the company. We are very excited to be part of the journey as shareholder and partner. Reducing CO2 emissions in the maritime sector is a key priority for our initiatives,” says Grieg Edge Head of Energy & Infrastructure, Vidar Lundberg.

This landmark agreement propels Norway into the forefront of green energy production with the establishment of one of Europe’s largest hydrogen plants, GreenH said.

Specifically, the dealsolidifies plans to construct the cutting-edge hydrogen production facility on the shores of Langstranda in Bodø.

According to GreenH, the facility would be the first of its kind in Europe, and will pave the way for large-scale production of green and clean hydrogen.

“Now it is clear that we will build one of the largest and first hydrogen plants in Europe at Langstranda in Bodø. The factory will help build up expertise and industry that is in the driving seat internationally,” Morten Solberg Watle, CEO of GreenH, said.

The plant is projected to boast an impressive daily hydrogen production capacity of 6-10 tonnes.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration estimates that the 15-year agreement will contribute to a reduction of up to 26,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. This reduction is comparable to the emissions from around 13,000 diesel cars, underscoring the immense positive impact of this collaboration on the environment.