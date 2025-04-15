Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Indian player nets engineering contract for hydrogen maritime project in Norway

April 15, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Indian engineering solutions company Cyient has been selected to provide engineering services for the hydrogen production and distribution project at Langstranda in Bodø, Norway.

Cyient is expected to leverage its experience in green and renewable energy engineering, including green hydrogen, towards optimizing project delivery and enhancing efficiency through the lifecycle of the initiative.

To note, the Bodø project, part of a joint venture between a Norwegian infrastructure company GreenH and a German-based asset manager Luxcara, is said to focus on delivering green hydrogen to the maritime sector and heavy transport industries.

As disclosed, the produced hydrogen will be delivered to the Vestfjorden ferry connection operated by Torghatten Nord, with a planned start of operation in 2026. The facility will reportedly be the first to supply pressurized green hydrogen directly from the facility to a maritime vessel.

With a financing package of NOK 1 billion (around $89 million) in place, GreenH reached a final investment decision (FID) for the project at the beginning of 2025.

Commenting on the Cyient collaboration, Espen Lied, COO of GreenH, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Cyient to bring our hydrogen vision to life in Bodø. With Cyient’s expertise, we’ll complete the detailed engineering of our hydrogen plant and provide the basis for procurement, construction, and installation of our first facility for production and direct bunkering of green hydrogen.”

Espen Berg, Managing Director of Cyient Norway, stated: “Green or clean hydrogen is a game-changer in the world’s energy transition to sustainable fuels, and it is considered an efficient energy carrier. We are extremely proud and happy to have received our large order for the engineering delivery of the world’s first-of-its-kind green hydrogen production for maritime transport. Based on our strong track record of implementing efficient and cost-effective balance of plant design on all projects that we have executed, we are confident that we can assist GreenH and Luxcara to make this prestigious hydrogen project a great success.”

