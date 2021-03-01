Total granted LNG bunkering license in Singapore

March 1, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it has granted its third LNG bunker supplier license to Total Marine Fuels.

Courtesy of MPA

The port authority noted in a statement that the license is for a five-year term starting January 1, 2022.

Total Marine Fuels, a unit of the French major Total, has been added to the existing licensees, FueLNG and Pavilion Energy to drive demand and grow LNG bunkering volumes in Singapore.

In planning ahead to meet the region’s growing demand for LNG as a marine fuel, MPA issued a Request for Proposal on 28 October 2020 for parties seeking to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore. It currently has an LNG bunker supply capacity of up to one million tonnes per annum.

Commenting on the license award, Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet, vice-president, Marine Fuels, Total, said, “LNG is the best, immediately available solution to reduce our shipping customers’ carbon footprint and it paves the way towards carbon-neutral bioLNG and synthetic methane.”

MPA chief executive, Quah Ley Hoon, added, “As the world’s top bunkering hub, the Port of Singapore is well-positioned to expand its offering of marine fuel solutions. LNG serves as a viable and clean transitional marine fuel to reduce carbon emissions from ships.”

It was further noted that MPA will continue to work with interested parties on growing the bunkering ecosystem in the Port of Singapore and drive the transition to a more sustainable future.