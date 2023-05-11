Trendsetter orders well intervention valves from Scotland

May 11, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Scotland-headquartered subsea intervention technology company Interventek has secured a contract with the U.S. Trendsetter Engineering for the delivery of well intervention valves for a Gulf of Mexico project.

The 20K Open-Water Revolution Valve undergoing API qualification testing. Source: Interventek

As part of the deal, Interventek will deliver a complete set of fully qualified 20,000psi open-water well intervention shear and seal valves to Trendsetter, which are said to be the industry’s first.

The 20K Revolution valves, designed for lightweight subsea intervention systems, will provide the safety-critical well control function within Trendsetter’s new 20K TRIDENT subsea intervention system, which is scheduled for the first field operations on an upcoming high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) subsea completion and intervention campaign in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Interventek, the shear and seal mechanism uses separate internal components and rotary actuators to shear through wireline or coil tubing conveyance systems and seal the wellbore in a single operation.

“Interventek’s compact and high-performing Revolution valve is the ideal choice for our range of lightweight and modular TRIDENT intervention systems. This technology is the key to achieving a reliable HPHT solution with around a sixty percent size and weight saving compared to other offerings,” said Mike Cargol, Vice President – Services at Trendsetter.

“The result is a robust system which can be reconfigured to support hydraulic, riserless or open-water risered interventions and mobilised quickly on a broad range of vessels with minimal modifications. The bottom line for the operator is enhanced safety, rapid response, increased operational efficiency and reduced cost.”

The agreement also allows Trendsetter exclusive global rights to deploy the 20K, 5-1/8” open-water valves for the next five years, with the first set to be delivered later this year as part of a mid-seven-figure first order.

Interventek previously supplied Trendsetter with several 15,000psi Open-Water Revolution Valves, which have been deployed on multiple campaigns using the 15K TRIDENT Intervention Systems.

To remind, Trendsetter Engineering recently won a contract with LLOG Exploration Offshore for the provision of subsea hardware for a project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.