Triple contract win brings $260 million to DOF

September 18, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s DOF Group has won three new service contracts with Brazilian state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras that are worth more than $260 million.

Source: DOF

The contracts include survey and inspection work and will see at least three vessels used to perform flexible pipeline, risers and subsea equipment inspection in Campos Basin, Santos Basin, and Espírito Santos Basin.

Activities are planned to commence in Q4 2023 or Q1 2024 and are estimated to be performed within two years. More than 3,200 inspections are expected to be executed, DOF said.

According to the company, the contracts represent a continuation of the services handled on the PIDF123 contracts signed with Petrobras in 2020 and under operation since December of that year

Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group, said: “This is an important win securing high utilisation for us in Brazil and lifting the Group backlog to above NOK 25 billion. I’m very proud for the continued trust Petrobras give us for doing complex IMR work in very deep water.”

In terms of other recent contract wins, DOF in August reported it had secured a “significant” SURF contract to deliver services for a tier 1 contractor and operator in West Africa.