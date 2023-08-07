West Africa gig to keep DOF vessel busy for 326 days

August 7, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Group has secured what it describes as a “significant” SURF contract to deliver services for a tier 1 contractor and operator in West Africa.

Source: DOF Group

DOF reported that it had secured a SURF contract in the region of $80-100 million for the construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Acergy, with 326 days of firm utilization, and 75 optional days.

Activities are set to commence in the fourth quarter of the year.

In addition to the vessel utilization, DOF Subsea Atlantic will deliver an integrated solution of project management, engineering, design, analysis and survey attached to the Skandi Acergy scope. The scope includes pre-commissioning, SSIV umbilical, spools, risers, flying leads, subsea structures, and survey.

The project will be run from the company’s offices in Bergen and Aberdeen.

Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group, said: “The award continues to demonstrate DOF Subsea inhouse capability of offering turnkey solutions to our existing and new customers, building on our established capability offering in the SURF market. The award secures high utilisation for a key asset and reflects the higher margin environment we experience in the market.”

