Triumph Subsea Services firms up shipbuilding deal

December 8, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Triumph Subsea Services has formally entered into contract with Brodosplit JSC for the building of its ST-designed field development vessels.

The contract is for one initial vessel and three optional vessels.

According to Triumph, execution of options will be upon completion of the detailed engineering drawings and also upon cutting of steel of initial hull.

The initial vessel will have a hull number 495 and called the FDV Chronos.

The first steel steel cutting should be in March / April 2021, with delivery due Q4 2023.

All the vessels construction and outfitting will take place entirely at DIV-owned Brodosplit facility in Split, Croatia.

“FDV Chronos and its sister ships are the most advanced net zero compliant and future-proofed multi-purpose offshore construction vessels currently available within the market,” Triumph said in a statement.

Furthermore, it says that these ships are turnkey solutions for nearly all subsea construction tasks that can be encountered within the offshore oil & gas, subsea telecoms, decommissioning and renewables markets.

Triumph’s commitment and goal was to have developed, built and to be operating a truly net zero vessel fleet by 2035 or sooner. The company now believes that it is well on its way to achieving these net zero goals by 2030 due to the numerous innovations and industry firsts incorporated in FDV Chronos.