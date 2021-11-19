TT-Line starts sea trials of its 1st Green Ship

November 19, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

German ferry operator TT-Line has started sea trials for its first Green Ship (LNG-powered RoPax ferry) in China.

Courtesy of TT-Line

Nils Holgersson is TT-Line’s first Green Ship. Chinese shipyard Jiangsu Jinling is constructing it together with its sister vessel.

As the sea trials kicked off today, the company stressed the importance of the ship’s seaworthiness testing. Specifically, all machines and electronic devices are being tested. The sea trial will last about two weeks. However, it is only one of two test phases to take place.

Nils Holgersson, as well as the sister ship, features a dual-fuel engine that can run on LNG. Finnish technology company Wärtsilä provided the vessels with engines and fuel gas supply systems.

In addition, the Green Ship concept of the company includes the capacity to carry 800 passengers and more than 200 cars. TT-Line designed and developed it in collaboration with Copenhagen-based designer, OSK-Shiptech.

The second RoPax ferry in the series still remains unnamed.