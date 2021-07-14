TT-Line launches its second LNG-powered RoPax ferry
German ferry operator TT-Line has launched its second “green ship” (LNG-powered RoPax ferry) at the Chinese shipyard Jiangsu Jinling.
The ferry with LNG-powered engines is still unnamed.
The vessel features a length of 230 meters and a breadth of 31 meters, with dual-fuel engines that can be powered by LNG.
This is the second in a two-vessel series that Jinling shipyard is building for TT-Line.
The Green Ship concept of the company is designed to carry 800 passengers and more than 200 cars.
The Green Ship design is developed in collaboration with Copenhagen-based designer, OSK-Shiptech.
“With the launch of the second Green Ship, TT-Line has reached another important milestone in its LNG new building project,” the company wrote on social media.