2nd LNG-powered ferry joins TT-Line’s fleet

November 28, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Germany-based ferry owner and operator TT-Line has taken delivery of its second green ship, the LNG-powered Peter Pan.

The RoPax ferry was handed over during a signing ceremony held this morning at the Chinese shipyard Nanjing Jinling. The vessel features a length of 230 meters and a breadth of 31 meters, with dual-fuel engines produced by MAN Energy Solutions that can be powered by LNG.

By switching to LNG, TT-Line expects to save 93% of particle emissions per year, reduce sulfur oxide emissions by 98 %, nitrogen emissions by 82 %, and cut CO2 emissions by up to 22% compared to marine gas oil.

The vessel design includes other environmental features such as charging points for electric cars, air seal for propeller shafts as well as improved hydrodynamics and an optimized hull with a specially designed bulbous bow.

Image credit TT-Line

The Green Ship concept of the company is designed to carry 800 passengers and more than 200 articulated trucks, trailers and containers.

The Green Ship design is developed in collaboration with Copenhagen-based designer, OSK-Shiptech.

Peter Pan is scheduled to head toward the Baltic Sea in December and TT-Line plans to put it into operation at the beginning of 2023.

The delivery follows that of its sister ship, LNG-powered Nils Holgersson, which took place in March this year.

Related Article Posted: 8 months ago First new green ship joins TT-Line Posted: 8 months ago

TT-Line offers transportation services linking the largest German Baltic ports, Travemünde and Rostock, and the Polish Świnoujście and Lithuanian Klaipėda with the southern Swedish transport hub of Trelleborg, with eight modern RoPax ferries.