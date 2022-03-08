First new green ship joins TT-Line

March 8, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German ferry operator TT-Line has taken delivery of its first green ship, the LNG-powered Nils Holgersson.

Photo: TT-Line

The roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) vessel was handed over to its owner during a ceremony hosted by Chinese shipbuilder CMI Jinling on 7 March 2022.

Named Nils Holgersson, the newbuild now officially belongs to the TT-Line fleet.

“Within the next few days, the ship and its crew will begin their journey towards the Baltic Sea, covering some 11,600 nautical miles to Travemünde,” the company informed.

The environmentally friendly vessel will be deployed in TT-Line’s Baltic Sea service.

Back in 2018, TT-line placed an order for the dual-fuel vessel, including one option.

Prior to this March’s delivery, Nils Holgersson started two-week sea trials in November 2021.

Nils Holgersson sister ship is being built at the abovementioned shipyard. The yet-unnamed ferry was launched in July last year.

With a length of 230 meters and a width of 31 meters, each RoPax has a capacity of 800 passengers and over 200 trucks and trailers.

The ships are equipped with MAN’s dual-fuel, diesel-mechanical engines. Operating on LNG, they will have 50 percent fewer emissions than TT-Line’s previous generation of vessels.

