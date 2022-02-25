Turkish bulker hit by bomb off Odessa arrives in Turkey

February 25, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

A Turkish-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier was hit by a bomb off the coast of Odessa at the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

The ship in question is the 77,529 cbm Yasa Jupiter, the Turkish Maritime General Directorate confirmed.

After unloading cargo in the Port of Odessa, the Black Sea, Yasa Jupiter was hit by a bomb, however, it sustained only minor damages.

No casualties among the 19 crew members have been reported and the Ultramax vessel transited to Romanian territorial waters.

Regret to advise that Mv Yasa Jupiter was hit by a bomb or rocket while drifting at OPL Odessa (position 45 41 N – 30 59 E) around 1400 hrs lt on 24 feb 2022.

As of 25 February, the 61,100 dwt bulker is underway in the Sea of Marmara after crossing the Bosphorus, according to data provided by VesselsValue. It is en route to the Port of Yalova.

Built in 2019, Yasa Jupiter is owned by Turkish shipping company Yasa Shipping and commercially controlled by Germany’s Oldendorff Carriers.