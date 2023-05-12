Two MSC World Class vessels to use GE’s in-board propulsion system

May 12, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

GE Power Conversion, one of the GE Vernova energy businesses, has been chosen by shipbuilding company Chantiers de l’Atlantique to equip the first two of the World Class vessels, MSC Cruises’ latest class of ships, for improved propulsion performance.

Courtesy of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels

GE said the World Class series cruise ships will use its in-board electric propulsion, noting that its efficient induction motor and pulse width modulation (PWM) power converter technology will help to deliver reduced operating costs and improved propulsion reliability.

To note, the first ship, MSC World Europa, is now in operation at sea, and the second vessel is currently in build.

According to GE, to date, 17 MSC Cruises vessels are powered by GE Power Conversion’s electric propulsion system, with MSC World Europa being the most recent to be launched into operation.

GE pointed out that the World Class fleet are no ordinary cruise ships as the LNG dual-fuel vessels are propelled by the most powerful cruise ship electrical motors in operation, two 25 MW, 120-127.5 rpm induction motors, which are fed by four press-pack IGBT (insulated gate bipolar transistor) PWM MV7000 converters, adding that GE’s scope also includes four propulsion transformers and remote control for onboard propulsion.

Emilio LaScala, President & Managing Director at MSC Cruise Management Ltd, said: “Against the backdrop of a competitive environment, we are confident that GE’s proven electric propulsion technology is the ideal choice for our fleet. It will bring reduced operating costs and improved propulsion performance, ideally suited for our next generation of cruise vessels.”

Loïc Thiébaut, Merchant Marine Business Leader at GE Power Conversion, commented: “For delivery of long-term performance, in-board electric propulsion technology is optimal for cruise vessels as it can deliver a robust power source that balances energy efficiency and propulsion reliability with a reduction in maintenance costs.“

“We value our long-standing relationship with MSC Cruises and recently also expanded our contribution to the MSC fleet with the fit of the fourth vessel in the Seaside series, Seascape. It’s just one of the 17 MSC cruise vessels sailing with GE’s electric propulsion technology.”

“GE Power Conversion looks forward to continuing successful collaborative partnerships with world-leading shipyards such as Chantiers de l’Atlantique and supporting them on the path to decarbonisation, without compromising on operational performance.”