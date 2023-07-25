Two Siem vessels booked for work in Australia

July 25, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s shipping company Siem Offshore has secured a new deal for two of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels with an undisclosed operator in Australia.

Siem Aquamarine; Source: Siem Offshore

Siem Offshore describes the new contract for its AHTS Siem Aquamarine and Siem Amethyst vessels as a medium-term one. No further details about this contract have been provided, however, the vessel owner did explain that the new deal is slated to start in late 2023.

The 2010-built Siem Aquamarine is of VS 491 CD design and can accommodate 60 people while the 2011-built Siem Amethyst comes with the same design and accommodation capabilities.

Siem Offshore has been busy winning new deals for its vessels and extending existing ones over the last few months. The most recent contract extension was exercised by TotalEnergies in Brazil for two PSVs.

Prior to this, a medium-term deal in the North Sea was secured in early June 2023, following another medium-term deal from March 2023 for an AHTS vessel to be deployed on an offshore wind project in East Asia.