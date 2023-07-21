UAE partners with DNV to set up maritime decarbonization centre

July 21, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has teamed up with Det Norske Veritas (DNV) on the establishment of a new UAE Decarbonization Centre.

Image credit DNV

H.E Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO DNV Maritime signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on establishing the facility at the IMO headquarters in London.

The move comes on the heels of the Marine Environment Protection Committee’s (MEPC) 80th session and adoption of a more ambitious GHG reduction strategy by the IMO pointing to shipping’s accelerating path towards full decarbonization.

The new centre is designed to put a collaborative focus in the focus of its development and will work to connect stakeholders from across the maritime industry and beyond, to become a driving force for reducing green-house gas emissions globally.

“The establishment of the UAE Maritime Decarbonization Centre reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable practices within the maritime industry,” said H.E Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy.

“By collaborating with DNV, we aim to leverage their expertise and global network to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of decarbonization technologies. The centre will play a pivotal role in advancing our national and regional sustainability goals while contributing to the global efforts in combating climate change.”

“The Foundation Det Norske Veritas is driven by a desire to help society tackle major global transformations,” said Remi Eriksen, President and CEO of the Foundation Det Norske Veritas and DNV.

“The recent IMO decision to greatly strengthen international shipping’s emissions targets will spur the maritime industry to accelerate its transition. At DNV we deeply believe that cross-industry collaboration is vital to realizing this goal and are working to share our deep and broad industry expertise through maritime decarbonization centres in key regions of the world. The founding of the UAE Decarbonization Centre, in cooperation with the Ministry, is another significant milestone for the industry and we look forward to welcoming new partners in the future.”

The centre will take a multi-faceted approach, working on leading joint industry research programmes, collaboration with governmental, industry, and academic stakeholders, and attracting and developing new talent to the industry. In addition, the centre will focus on programmes that incubate and accelerate the development of new technologies and provide a centralized hub for information on decarbonization solutions.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with the UAE’s Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy to establish the Maritime Decarbonization Centre,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime.

“Initiatives like the centre are essential as we look to accelerate towards a decarbonized future. We need to build via cooperation, foster innovation, and scale local strengths into global leadership. With its strategic location and strong support from industry leaders, the centre is poised to become a hub for maritime decarbonization efforts.”

The partners are planning to launch the Centre at the beginning of 2024.