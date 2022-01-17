UDS bags another contract in South East Asia

January 17, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has secured another contract with an undisclosed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor in the South East Asia region.

According to the company, the contract will commence in February 2022.

Without revealing further details, UDS said that the diving support construction vessels (DSCV) Lichtenstein will be utilised for this project.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago UDS diving support vessel bags new subsea gig Posted: about 1 month ago

A month ago, the DNV-classed vessel was hired by an undisclosed EPC client to carry out subsea work in the Bay of Bengal region.

In May 2021, USD was awarded a subsea decommissioning contract by MPF Asia in Thailand and the 120.8-metre long Lichtenstein was used, together with Andy Warhol, to perform the scope.

DSV Lichtenstein; Courtesy of Ultra Deep Solutions

Lichtenstein, built by China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI) and delivered in 2017, has a beam of 25 meters and is equipped with 18 men twin bell saturation system for depth down to 300 meters.

The vessel features diesel-electric frequency controlled propulsion, azimuth thrusters, a dynamic positioning system, and 140t offshore cranes.

A 1,300 m2 deck space is suitable for wellhead servicing, inspection and construction diving, and ROV support, according to UDS. The vessel can accommodate up to 130 personnel.