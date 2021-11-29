UDS diving support vessel bags new subsea gig

November 29, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Singapore-based Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has secured a contract to supply the diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Lichtenstein for subsea work in the Bay of Bengal region.

The 120.8-meter long vessel will commence the operations in December.

UDS did not disclose any other information about the contract but did state that it is with an EPC client.

In May this year, the Singaporean company announced it had won a subsea decommissioning contract with MPF Asia in Thailand and will use DSCVs Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol to perform the scope.

Lichtenstein, built by China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI) and delivered in 2017, has a beam of 25 meters and is equipped with 18 men twin bell saturation system for depth down to 300 meters.

The vessel features diesel-electric frequency controlled propulsion, azimuth thrusters, a dynamic positioning system, and 140t offshore cranes.

A 1,300 m2 deck space is suitable for wellhead servicing, inspection and construction diving, and ROV support, according to UDS. The vessel can accommodate up to 130 personnel.