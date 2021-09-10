UHL teams up with Coach Solutions as part of net-zero drive

September 10, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

German-based heavy marine transport and installation contractor United Heavy Lift (UHL) has signed up with Kongsberg Digital’s vessel performance monitoring and optimization service Coach Solutions to enhance fleet performance.

As disclosed, two partners will focus on digitalization and work on the reduction of their environmental footprint.

“We are very happy to have signed-up with COACH Solutions. We can monitor the actual performance of our vessels in our fleet with one – easy to implement – smart tool helping us decrease emissions and our environmental footprint, stated Jan-Ove Holh, General Manager Operations UHL.

“Additionally, our Captains receive valuable weather routing advice to take the most economical route, maximizing value and keeping our sensitive cargo safe.”

Coach Solutions supplies vessel operators, owners, pool managers and technical managers with a suite of tools for vessel performance, weather routing and noon reporting.

The solutions allow ship owners and operators to optimize energy consumption and receive constantly updated weather routing, assisting them in making large economic and environmental savings from their operations.

While trading all over the world sometimes happens in challenging areas/waters, Coach Solutions also offers support and monitoring of the vessels routes and assistance in decisions both operational and commercial.

“UHL are on the forefront of pushing digitalization and decreasing carbon emissions. … we look forward to collaborating with UHL, creating actionable insight for decisions with alerts, dashboards and reports helping them reduce emissions and gain efficiencies.” said Anders Bruun, CEO, Coach Solutions.

Kongsberg Digital, part of Norway’s Kongsberg Group, acquired Coach Solutions In July last year.

In 2016, Coach was established as an independent company – Coach Solutions ApS – which has grown rapidly. Its software currently has over 900 licenses running.