UK firms break into Chinese renewable energy market

Eight UK organisations have signed new agreements to develop and provide renewable energy technologies, services and research in China.

Aleron Group, Miros Scotland, ZOEX Wave Power, along with Logan Energy, REOptimize Systems, Anakata Wind Power and Blueprint Subsea signed memorandums of understanding during a virtual ceremony hosted in Yantai City, Shandong province.

These innovators are supported by TORC, the joint venture between UK’s ORE Catapult and China’s Tus Wind.

They should consequently take their technology to the Chinese offshore wind market, set to be the biggest by 2030.

In addition, a new research partnership has also been formed, between TORC and Harbin Engineering University (HEU) /Exeter University.

Prof. Lars Johanning leads the HEU Yantai research activities and a leading academic in marine renewables in the UK.

Specifically, his team will collaborate on developing an international partnership to develop marine renewables.

Anakata has created Tus-Aero, a 50:50 joint venture company with Tus-Wind, to develop and supply its performance improving aerodynamic blade add-ons.

Aberdeen-based ROV specialists Aleron will bring their MultiRov product to the Chinese market.

Blueprint Subsea aims to deliver its expertise in design and manufacturing for the offshore, subsea and commercial diving markets.

Logan Energy delivers expertise in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies across the UK and Europe.

Miros Scotland provides sensors and systems for environmental monitoring to the global offshore and maritime industry.

REOptimize Systems will collaborate with TORC on bringing a wind turbine performance assessment and optimization service to market in China.

ZOEX Wave Power will work with TORC to identify manufacture as well as demonstration partners in Asia.

Dr. Stephen Wyatt, ORE Catapult director of research and disruptive innovation, said:

“Through TORC, our unique partnership between ORE Catapult and Tus Wind, we can provide the necessary support to ensure these companies succeed in China.”

Senior vice president, Tus Holdings and Chairman of TORC, Charlie Du, also said:

“The ocean energy industry in China is growing at 20% per year and will be the largest such market in the world over the next 20 years.

“Supporting, nurturing and developing the world’s leading marine science expertise and technology from both the UK and China will play an instrumental role in driving the world’s economic recovery from the Coronavirus.”