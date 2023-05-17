UK law firm joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center

May 17, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and UK law firm Allen & Overy have formalized their collaboration by signing a partnership agreement.

Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

As disclosed, the partnership agreement was signed today. With this agreement, Allen & Overy becomes a Knowledge Partner to the center, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to decarbonizing the maritime industry.

By establishing a partnership with Allen & Overy, the center expects to enhance its ability to develop and implement breakthrough decarbonization projects around the world by navigating a diverse and challenging regulatory landscape.

In welcoming Allen & Overy to the Center, Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, said:

“Allen & Overy is a strong addition to our existing network of forward-leaning companies and public sector organizations in the shipping ecosystem. Allen & Overy has substantial and global experience in developing the business and contract structure for fuel supply chains. As we embark on the journey of introducing new low-emissions fuels to the maritime value chain, the perception and mitigation of risk to the value chain participants will change. Building on Allen & Overy’s deep experience, we will look to create transparency on risk and opportunity for stakeholders entering new markets.”

“We are delighted to partner with the Center and its partners in their impactful approach to decarbonizing the shipping sector. This work is of critical importance not only to the industry’s net zero ambitions, but also to the impact the Center and its partners will have on scope 3 supply chain emissions for every company that transports people and goods across our oceans. We are looking forward to collaboration with all of the industry’s stakeholders for a more sustainable future,” Ian Ingram-Johnson, Co-Head of the Global Projects Group at Allen & Overy, said.

Global warming is a climate emergency, and all sectors, including the maritime industry, must take immediate collective action to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement 1.5°C trajectory. This will require unprecedented cooperation between the public and private sectors, among governments, citizens and NGOs – and among nations with different priorities.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is an independent, not-for-profit research and development center established in 2020 with funding from the A.P. Møller Foundation. Its purpose is to guide and accelerate the decarbonization of the global maritime industry.

Strategic partners to the Center include: Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller – Maersk, bp, Cargill, CF Industries, Equinor, DP World, Hapag-Lloyd, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui, NORDEN, NYK Line, Rio Tinto, Royal Caribbean Group, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy, Stolt Tankers, Sumitomo Corporation, Swire Group, Topsoe, TotalEnergies and V.Group.