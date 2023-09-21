UK marine surveying company changes hands

September 21, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK offshore wind solutions provider OEG Renewables (OEGR) is targeting a strengthened position in the survey market with the acquisition of GEOSIGHT, a compatriot marine surveying company working on offshore renewable energy, subsea cables and civil projects.

GEOSIGHT, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Salisbury in Wiltshire, England, provides hydrographic and multi-sensor geophysical surveys, marine engineering, and dimensional control surveys.

OEGR said that by joining forces with group company Manor Renewable Energy (MRE), it aims to strengthen its survey and positioning offering in the UK and overseas markets.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision of expanding our presence in the survey market and utilising our combined resources to better serve our clients. GEOSIGHT’S track record of delivering high-quality surveying services and their strong relationship with MRE make them an ideal partner for us,” said Eric Briar, Managing Director at OEG Renewables.

GEOSIGHT will operate under the guidance of its founder Brian Gamet as Managing Director, supported by Alex Richards as Operations Director.

“After 7 years of hard work and dedication to building GEOSIGHT around a set of core principles, the decision to join OEG Renewables was, in the end, simple. OEGR and GEOSIGHT’s philosophies are clear, the key motivation is to deliver services defined for their quality and professionalism,” said Gamet.

“We wanted to work with like-minded people, who want to deliver services in an ethical and professional manner whilst empowering diversity, autonomy, and creativity, and that’s what we have with OEGR.”

Earlier this year, OEG Offshore made a multi-million investment in SEAJET Systems as part of its move into the clean-tech sector, marking a significant milestone for the company’s net zero ambitions.

The UK company then in April acquired compatriot Pelagian, a provider of consultancy, engineering and installation management services to the submarine cable and offshore renewable energy industries.