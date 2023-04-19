OEG Offshore buys compatriot subsea cable specialist

April 19, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK’s OEG Offshore has acquired compatriot Pelagian, a provider of consultancy, engineering and installation management services to the submarine cable and offshore renewable energy industries.

Illustration only. Source: Pelagian

With the acquisition, OEG stated it was better equipped to support the cable sector across different end markets, including offshore wind, interconnections, as well as telecommunications.

“We are excited to welcome another expert business to the OEG family. Their experience in the subsea cable industry will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand our services in the offshore renewables sector,” said OEG Offshore CEO, John Heiton.

“This acquisition is a strategic move for us, and we look forward to working with Pelagian to provide our clients with innovative and reliable subsea cable solutions.”

Pelagian supports the full cable construction process from initial feasibility studies to route engineering, risk mitigation, permit acquisition and stakeholder liaison, cable route survey, cable installation project management, system testing and acceptance to through-life operations and maintenance.

The Wiltshire‐based company, which employs 13 people, will retain its name and Peter Fisk will continue to be its Managing Director.

Peter Fisk, Managing Director of Pelagian said: “Pelagian possesses one of the most experienced cable consulting teams in the world and we can provide the glue across many components of the OEG Group, enabling a more cohesive offering to their various industries. As we hit our 20th anniversary as a respected service supplier we look forward to exciting growth as part of the OEG team.”

Earlier this year, OEG Offshore made a multi-million investment in SEAJET Systems, said to represent a further development in its move into the clean-tech sector and mark a significant milestone for the company’s net zero ambitions.