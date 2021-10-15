UK MSC marks green skills progress ahead of COP26

October 15, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The UK Maritime Skills Commission (MSC) has marked progress on developing green skills to drive the transition to net zero in its second annual report released on 14 October.

In July 2021, the MSC held its first evidence gathering session around what will be required to ensure workers can adapt and transfer from existing areas to the 1.7 million green roles that could be created by 2030.

At least 900,000 of these are expected to relate to energy efficiency and low-carbon heating.

And next month at COP26, the MSC will be hearing from a range of speakers across the industry about what will be required to retrain their staff to transition to tomorrow’s green economy. The findings will be included in a recommendation paper launched next year.

“While the eyes of the world look towards COP26, net zero will equally depend on the people and skills within industries like maritime, long after international leaders have left Glasgow,” Sarah Kenny OBE, Chair of Maritime UK, said.

“This is why the work of the Maritime Skills Commission is so crucial, so we can provide the tools, resources, and direction to the one million workers employed in our industry, so their ingenuity can be put to work for the future of our environment.”

A Cadet Training & Modernisation Programme has also been established to improve the UK sector’s international standing and attract foreign investment into the country.

This is the first step of the implementation of the MSC’s Seafarer Cadet Review recommendations.

“From post-pandemic recovery to the challenges of decarbonising the sector – the maritime landscape as we know it is changing,” Robert Courts MP, Maritime Minister, commented.

“We’ve already set the global standard for seafarer education and the introduction of new qualifications and reform training will help ensure the industry is equipped to nurture talent and grow skills, keeping the UK at the forefront of international maritime.”

The commission reports to the Maritime Minister and the National Council of Maritime UK and has seven main objectives all targeted towards improving the skills and employability in the UK maritime sector.