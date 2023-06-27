UK player goes to Middle East for eight-well decom gig

June 27, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-headquartered Aquaterra Energy, a provider of equipment and solutions to the global offshore energy industry, has secured a contract with an undisclosed Abu Dhabi-based operator, working in partnership with TPMC, to provide offshore riser equipment and services for the decommissioning of eight wells, in 80 metres water depth offshore Abu Dhabi by 2028.

Aquaterra Energy

Aquaterra Energy did not reveal the exact value of this deal, however, the firm describes it as a multi-million-pound contract with a “major” Abu Dhabi-based operator. The scope of work for offshore specialists entails the provision of a completion and workover riser system complete with AQC-CW connectors, along with an additional subsea riser system, tie-back engineering, and rig modifications.

James Larnder, Managing Director at Aquaterra Energy, commented: “We are delighted to have secured this work in the Middle East and to expand on our decommissioning and riser expertise. This is an important region for us as a business and we’ve seen significant growth here over the last few years. We plan to continue this momentum and are on course to increase both our presence and revenue in the region by the end of the year. This project represents a step forward in this journey as we spearhead our global expansion.”

According to the company, it will deliver a complete end-to-end managed service, providing engineering services, expertise, and personnel throughout the contract. Aquaterra underscores that the completion and workover riser system, complete with AQC-CW connectors, is certified to BS EN ISO 13628-7 2006 and can operate in water depths of up to 1,500 m. The system has been designed to withstand repeat makes and breaks, whilst offering a gas-tight metal-to-metal seal.

Andrew McDowell, Operations Director at Aquaterra Energy, remarked: “Winning this tender further demonstrates our team’s global riser system expertise, understanding of operational requirements in the Middle East, and the significant advantages of our independent connector OEM status. We’re looking forward to utilising our experience and working closely alongside engineers in the UAE, sharing our knowledge, and building on existing local capabilities to deliver a top-class end-to-end service.”

Furthermore, the UK firm will work closely alongside in-country partners to manufacture and transport the project equipment, which will provide thousands of hours of local employment for the region, as well as opportunities for upskilling and knowledge sharing. In addition, local in-country inspectors will be deployed to ensure the high quality of work throughout the project. By working with local partners, the company believes it will ensure significant carbon savings by minimising transportation and travel costs.

Since Aquaterra Energy has identified the Middle East as a key geography to support its global growth plan, this contract marks – what the firm deems to be – another significant step forward in the region for the business, building on its regional footprint, having delivered intelligent engineering solutions to over 35 projects in the Middle East to date.

The Middle East is not the only region where the firm has won a contract recently, as it also got a subsea riser contract with BP for a development project located offshore Trinidad and Tobago in May 2023.