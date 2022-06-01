UK start-up hits carbon emissions reduction with subsea circular economy project

June 1, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Legasea has completed a subsea circular economy project, which saw the disassembly of ten decommissioned subsea production systems recovered from the Celtic Sea, that is said to have reduced the carbon emissions of subsea decommissioning operations.

The Shore-to-Store service has reduced the carbon footprint of subsea decommissioning operations by taking subsea equipment that is no longer required and finding routes to refurbish, recertify, remanufacture and reuse, keeping as many components as possible in use, with a projected annual carbon saving of 10,000 tonnes CO2e, the company said.

According to Legasea, the project is the culmination of several years of research and planning, involving engagement with operators and service companies in the subsea sector, to develop a service that benefits the industry environmentally and economically.

The company has also consulted with a range of government and industry stakeholders to ensure that the service is closely aligned with decommissioning and environmental policy, and has been awarded a SEPA Waste Management Licence which permits it to accept a range of material, defined as waste, from subsea decommissioning operations.

“We are delighted with the progress made, with the introduction of the Shore-to-Store service to the subsea industry, and the support received from across the sector has been phenomenal,” said Lewis Sim, Legasea managing director.

“With more than 6,400 Trees installed globally, at least a quarter of which are in the North Sea; we look forward to assisting with many more decommissioning scopes, with the recovered parts supporting late-life operations in a sustainable manner.”

