UK start-up gets funds to reduce subsea decommissioning carbon footprint

Legasea has secured funding from Scottish Enterprise for a project that aims to reduce the carbon footprint of subsea decommissioning operations by taking equipment that is no longer required and finding ways to refurbish, recertify, remanufacture and reuse it, keeping in use as many components as possible.

The Aberdeenshire-based subsea services start-up plans to invest £1.3 million during the three-year project, supported by a £187,950 grant to be received following the creation of at least six new green jobs.

The service, named Shore to Store, has a projected annual carbon saving of 10,000 tons CO2e.

“We are delighted, and very thankful, to receive this support from Scottish Enterprise to grow our team and assist with launching the Shore to Store service for the subsea sector,” said Lewis Sim, managing director at Legasea.

“The reception that we have received from across the industry, since establishing the company, has been incredible, and we look forward to continued growth whilst reducing the environmental impact of subsea decommissioning.”

The support is part of Scottish Enterprise’s £10.7 million funding that has been approved for 43 projects involving total capital investment of £61.6 million, with more than 750 green jobs to be created and safeguarded.

Legasea said it had carried out research and planning for several years for the project, including engagement with operators and service companies in the subsea sector to develop a service that benefits the industry environmentally and economically.

The company has also consulted with a range of government and industry stakeholders to ensure that the service is aligned with decommissioning and environmental policy, and has been awarded a SEPA Waste Management Licence, which permits it to accept a range of material, defined as waste, from subsea decommissioning operations.

