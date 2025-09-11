UK subsea contractor orders three ROVs for work in West Africa
September 11, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Film-Ocean, a UK-based subsea contractor providing ROV inspection and intervention services, in partnership with its parent company Stapem, is investing in three work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) from SMD.

L-R: Mike Mackie, Operations Director (Film-Ocean), Scott Jenney (Film-Ocean), Mike Jones (SMD), Lee Carden (SMD). Source: Film-Ocean

The order comprises two SMD Quantum 250-hp heavy-duty work-class ROVs and one SMD Atom ultra-compact work-class ROV.

Delivery of the Quantum ROVs is scheduled for next month and in January, while the Atom is due in Q2 2026.

According to Film-Ocean, the systems are expected to support rising demand for subsea services in Angola and the broader West African region.

The Quantum ROVs are designed for heavy-duty offshore construction and will be supplied with active heave compensated launch and recovery systems (LARS), while the Atom is a powerful, ultra-compact work-class ROV suited to inspection, survey and light construction duties, said Mike Mackie, Operations Director at Film-Ocean.

The additions will enhance Film-Ocean’s capability to support inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), decommissioning and construction projects.

“Adding these vehicles is a major step in the ongoing development of our fleet and a significant investment,” said Scott Jenney, CEO of Film-Ocean. “The two new 250-hp Quantum systems, together with an additional Atom, give us greater flexibility and capacity to support our clients’ projects. Backed by the strength of Stapem, we are well-positioned to deliver safe, high-quality subsea services worldwide.”

