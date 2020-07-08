UK well engineering firm adds new operatorship division

UK’s well engineering and project management specialist Fraser Well Management (FWM) has launched a new well operatorship division.

FWM said that the new product line aims to provide end-to-end turnkey well operator support for the entire lifecycle of oil and gas wells.

FWM’s well operator services support oil and gas companies looking to outsource well operations in accordance with the UK Government’s Maximising Economic Recovery (MER) strategy.

FWM managing director, Nick Ford, said: “With the addition of the well operator division we now offer end-to-end turnkey support to the industry across all phases of the well lifecycle from exploration drilling through to production well operatorship and well decommissioning”.

FWM has already announced contract wins across multiple wells in 2020, ahead of the new division’s official launch.

In December 2019, FWM was appointed to manage NEO Energy’s Babbage platform in block 48/2a of the UK Southern North Sea, which includes five gas production wells and one suspended well.

The project kick-off and official handover took place this summer, with the scope of work covering the management of well integrity during the production phase, including any well intervention operations.

FWM’s well engineering manager Donald MacArthur, who heads the Aberdeen office, said: “During the complex transition phase we ensured the successful transfer of operatorship, including data integration into the well integrity management system and compliance verification to the UK regulatory requirements”.