UK’s Ashtead Technology taps compatriot firm for large cable cutter

January 6, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-based hydraulic tool maker Allspeeds Limited has supplied a Webtool HCV330 hydraulic cable cutter to compatriot subsea equipment rental and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology.

Source: Allspeeds

Allspeeds said that the Webtool cutter is the “largest manufactured so far” and the HCV 330 is designed to cut large-diameter umbilicals and subsea power cables up to 330mm.

It is set to complement Ashtead Technology’s existing fleet of high-performing subsea cutting technology solutions for the offshore energy sector.

“We have noticed a trend in demand within offshore wind for larger cutters, the HCV330 will allow our clients to cut the larger diameter types of cables that are now being deployed for offshore wind projects,” said Keith Elliot, Managing Director of Allspeeds.

According to the UK firm, the Webtool HCV330 allows the cables to be cut cleanly in a single guillotine-cutting action. It can be either attached to a work-class ROV for subsea operations, or deck mounted on a vessel for scheduled cutting during cable lay/recovery.

Ashtead Technology made seven acquisitions in the last five years. Most recently, the company acquired the entire share capital of Hiretech, an equipment rental, service and maintenance company providing services for the offshore renewables, decommissioning, and conventional energy markets.

The news, announced in December, came after the purchase of WeSubsea in September 2022, which has been integrated and is “performing well”.