Uniper looking into Provaris’ compressed hydrogen carriers for hydrogen import

December 21, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Australia-based developer of green hydrogen projects Provaris Energy has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German energy company Uniper to evaluate the supply of green hydrogen to Germany using Provaris’ compressed hydrogen carriers.

Illustration of Provaris’ H2Neo Compressed Hydrogen Carrier and the H2Leo Barge Storage for continuous loading of hydrogen. Courtesy of Provaris

Under the MoU, Provaris and Uniper will work together to qualify the technical, operational, and economic benefits of Provaris’ H2Neo carriers and compressed hydrogen supply chain.

The term of the MoU is for twelve months.

Currently, Provaris is conducting prototype tests to secure final class approvals for its proprietary 26,000 cubic meter H2Neo hydrogen carrier for which the company obtained design approval from American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) at the end of 2022.

According to the company, compression offers a flexible and energy-efficient delivery model for the regional supply of ‘gaseous’ pipeline-ready green hydrogen as one alternative to support Germany’s ambitions for decarbonization of industry and energy security.

Provaris’ Managing Director and CEO, Martin Carolan, said: “Our focus on the development of regional supply chains provide a practical and relevant delivery model, providing flexibility to a portfolio of hydrogen import alternatives required for Germany. Provaris continues to gain the attention of industrial users in Germany due to an increased understanding of the benefits of compression that include a focus on capital and energy efficiency.

In its report comparing the delivery cost of hydrogen for three hydrogen energy sectors, Provaris identified compression as the most cost-effective option for regional transport distances from 500 to 4000 nautical miles with volumes of up to 500,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) and described it as the most compatible with variable renewable generation profiles as it can fully “load follow”, eliminating additional capex required for “battery and hydrogen storage” to manage variability.

Compression is a compelling solution for regional green hydrogen trade to support the REPowerEU requirement for 10Mtpa imports by 2030, Provaris said.