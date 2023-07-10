V.Group takes over Belships’ fleet and ship management business

July 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Global ship management and marine solutions provider V.Group has announced that it will acquire Belships’ fleet and ship management business Belships Management (Singapore).

As explained, Belships Management (Singapore), a technical and crewing management company established in 1983, currently manages dry bulk vessels for Belships ASA and other international clients.

Now, the unit will be integrated V.Group, forming a company for dry bulk operations.

Furthermore, it will continue to be the sole provider of ship management services to Belships ASA.

Meanwhile, V.Group will also be providing a range of marine services, digitalisation and decarbonisation solutions for the benefit of all current and future managed vessels.

The partnership was formalised in June this year.

“Through this partnership, we will benefit from V.’s global reach, accelerated digitalisation and decarbonisation capabilities, and create the flexibility to scale our fleet,” Lars Christian Skarsgård, CEO of Belships ASA, said.

“This agreement is a major step in our strategy of partnering with first-time outsourcers among blue-chip vessel owners. Our goal is to be ‘the committed partner of progress for everything at sea’, and we look forward to partnering with Belships as they continue to grow their business,” René Kofod-Olsen, Chief Executive Officer of V.Group, added.

Belships is a Norwegian shipping company and is a shipowner and operator of dry bulk carriers. Including four newbuildings to be delivered between 2024-2026, the fleet consists of 34 modern Supra/Ultramax bulk carriers.