Vale to install Kongsberg’s tech on four giant Valemax vessels

March 16, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Brazil-based iron ore producer and charterer ore carriers Vale has signed a contract with Kongsberg Digital to install the technology Vessel Insight on four Valemax vessels.

Vale

Over the last few years, Vale has invested heavily in technology to develop more efficient vessels, such as the Valemax and Guaibamax freighter classes.

According to the company, these vessels are considered the largest and most efficient ore carriers in the world as they emit up to 41 per cent less greenhouse gases and transport 2.3 times more than Capesize, the standard freighter.

An important goal when developing these vessels was to invest in innovative technologies to make these vessels greener.

To meet these goals, Vale signed an agreement with Kongsberg Digital to implement Vessel Insight Connect to Valemax bulk carriers, which are long-term charted and owned by Asyad Shipping.

The company’s Vessel Insight provides easy access to fleet overview, vessel-specific dashboards and analysis tools. Vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure captures and aggregates quality data in a secure way, the company stated.

Vale is expected to use the data gathered from Vessel Insight Connect to check and confirm fuel and emissions savings as part of their Ecoshipping program.

The program was developed by Vale to foster the adoption of new technologies by the maritime industry the aim of reducing carbon emissions from shipping.

The first two Guaibamax vessels covered by Vessel Insight featured wind-assist rotor sails and air lubrication technology, which uses a layer of air bubbles under the hull to increase hydrodynamic efficiency. Now the four Valemax vessels are testing new fuel efficiency technology.

“Vale’s investment in sustainable shipping technology, including efficient Valemax and Guaibamax bulk carriers, positions them as a leader in driving sustainable solutions in the industry. We are thrilled to partner with Vale and provide them with our vessel-to-cloud infrastructure to help monitor fuel and emissions savings and support their efforts towards reducing their carbon footprint. Together, we are working towards a more sustainable future for shipping,” said Christopher Bergsager, VP Growth Digital Ocean at Kongsberg Digital.

“Vale transports iron ore in the most efficient vessels in the world, but we believe there are still further energy efficient gains to be captured to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Data analytics is key to measure the performance of the new technologies and make evidence-based strategic decisions. This pioneering project shows our commitment to supporting the shipping industry in fulfilling the ambitions of the International Maritime Organization (IMO),” stated Rodrigo Bermelho, Shipping Technical Manager at Vale